Who's Playing

Canisius @ Fairfield

Current Records: Canisius 5-12; Fairfield 7-10

What to Know

The Canisius Golden Griffins haven't won a matchup against the Fairfield Stags since Feb. 19 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Friday. Canisius and Fairfield will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

The Golden Griffins came out on top in a nail-biter against the Siena Saints on Sunday, sneaking past 66-62.

Speaking of close games: after constant struggles on the road, the Stags have finally found some success away from home. On Sunday, they narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the St. Peter's Peacocks 56-52.

Canisius is now 5-12 while Fairfield sits at 7-10. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Canisius has only been able to knock down 40.20% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Stags have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.30% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Series History

Fairfield have won nine out of their last 14 games against Canisius.