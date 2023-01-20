Who's Playing
Canisius @ Fairfield
Current Records: Canisius 5-12; Fairfield 7-10
What to Know
The Canisius Golden Griffins haven't won a matchup against the Fairfield Stags since Feb. 19 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Friday. Canisius and Fairfield will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
The Golden Griffins came out on top in a nail-biter against the Siena Saints on Sunday, sneaking past 66-62.
Speaking of close games: after constant struggles on the road, the Stags have finally found some success away from home. On Sunday, they narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the St. Peter's Peacocks 56-52.
Canisius is now 5-12 while Fairfield sits at 7-10. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Canisius has only been able to knock down 40.20% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Stags have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.30% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Fairfield have won nine out of their last 14 games against Canisius.
- Mar 08, 2022 - Fairfield 72 vs. Canisius 50
- Feb 14, 2022 - Fairfield 80 vs. Canisius 76
- Dec 03, 2021 - Fairfield 74 vs. Canisius 68
- Feb 20, 2021 - Fairfield 66 vs. Canisius 53
- Feb 19, 2021 - Canisius 80 vs. Fairfield 69
- Jan 26, 2020 - Fairfield 63 vs. Canisius 55
- Jan 05, 2020 - Fairfield 46 vs. Canisius 42
- Feb 15, 2019 - Canisius 72 vs. Fairfield 68
- Jan 19, 2019 - Canisius 73 vs. Fairfield 68
- Feb 12, 2018 - Canisius 81 vs. Fairfield 63
- Feb 24, 2017 - Fairfield 58 vs. Canisius 55
- Jan 10, 2017 - Canisius 86 vs. Fairfield 72
- Feb 18, 2016 - Fairfield 74 vs. Canisius 71
- Jan 29, 2016 - Fairfield 84 vs. Canisius 77