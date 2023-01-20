Who's Playing

Canisius @ Fairfield

Current Records: Canisius 5-12; Fairfield 7-10

What to Know

The Fairfield Stags won both of their matches against the Canisius Golden Griffins last season (80-76 and 72-50) and are aiming for the same result Friday. The Stags and Canisius will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

It was a close one, but on Sunday Fairfield sidestepped the St. Peter's Peacocks for a 56-52 win. It took seven tries, but Fairfield can finally say that they have a victory on the road.

Speaking of close games: Canisius sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 66-62 victory over the Siena Saints on Sunday.

Fairfield is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.

The Stags are now 7-10 while the Golden Griffins sit at 5-12. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Fairfield has only been able to knock down 40.30% percent of their shots, which is the eighth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Canisius have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 40.20% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Odds

The Stags are a 4.5-point favorite against the Golden Griffins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Fairfield have won nine out of their last 14 games against Canisius.