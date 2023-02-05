Who's Playing
Iona @ Fairfield
Current Records: Iona 15-7; Fairfield 10-12
What to Know
The Fairfield Stags haven't won a matchup against the Iona Gaels since Dec. 12 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Fairfield and Iona will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The Gaels will be strutting in after a win while the Stags will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Fairfield received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 66-51 to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.
Meanwhile, Iona entered their contest on Friday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They made easy work of the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers and carried off an 81-51 victory.
In the teams' previous meeting in January, Fairfield was in the race but had to settle for second with a 75-69 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Iona have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Fairfield.
- Jan 13, 2023 - Iona 75 vs. Fairfield 69
- Feb 20, 2022 - Iona 76 vs. Fairfield 58
- Jan 11, 2022 - Iona 80 vs. Fairfield 76
- Mar 13, 2021 - Iona 60 vs. Fairfield 51
- Dec 12, 2020 - Fairfield 67 vs. Iona 52
- Dec 11, 2020 - Iona 70 vs. Fairfield 42
- Feb 09, 2020 - Iona 78 vs. Fairfield 54
- Jan 17, 2020 - Iona 64 vs. Fairfield 57
- Jan 27, 2019 - Fairfield 80 vs. Iona 68
- Jan 05, 2019 - Iona 94 vs. Fairfield 87
- Mar 05, 2018 - Iona 83 vs. Fairfield 71
- Jan 29, 2018 - Fairfield 103 vs. Iona 100
- Jan 07, 2018 - Iona 84 vs. Fairfield 65
- Jan 20, 2017 - Iona 96 vs. Fairfield 89
- Jan 02, 2017 - Fairfield 93 vs. Iona 87
- Jan 24, 2016 - Fairfield 98 vs. Iona 91
- Dec 01, 2015 - Iona 101 vs. Fairfield 77