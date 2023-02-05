Who's Playing

Iona @ Fairfield

Current Records: Iona 15-7; Fairfield 10-12

What to Know

The Fairfield Stags haven't won a matchup against the Iona Gaels since Dec. 12 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Fairfield and Iona will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The Gaels will be strutting in after a win while the Stags will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Fairfield received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 66-51 to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

Meanwhile, Iona entered their contest on Friday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They made easy work of the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers and carried off an 81-51 victory.

In the teams' previous meeting in January, Fairfield was in the race but had to settle for second with a 75-69 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Iona have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Fairfield.