Who's Playing

Manhattan @ Fairfield

Current Records: Manhattan 9-15; Fairfield 12-14

What to Know

The Manhattan Jaspers and the Fairfield Stags are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (9-9), but not for long. Manhattan and the Stags will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last December, where the Jaspers won 56-53, we could be in for a big score.

This past Friday, Manhattan lost to the Iona Gaels on the road by a decisive 71-60 margin.

Meanwhile, Fairfield beat the Marist Red Foxes 70-61 this past Friday.

Manhattan is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 12-5 against the spread when expected to lose.

Fairfield's win lifted them to 12-14 while Manhattan's loss dropped them down to 9-15. We'll see if Fairfield can repeat their recent success or if the Jaspers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Odds

The Stags are a 4.5-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Fairfield and Manhattan both have nine wins in their last 18 games.