Who's Playing
Manhattan @ Fairfield
Current Records: Manhattan 9-15; Fairfield 12-14
What to Know
The Manhattan Jaspers and the Fairfield Stags are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (9-9), but not for long. Manhattan and the Stags will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last December, where the Jaspers won 56-53, we could be in for a big score.
This past Friday, Manhattan lost to the Iona Gaels on the road by a decisive 71-60 margin.
Meanwhile, Fairfield beat the Marist Red Foxes 70-61 this past Friday.
Manhattan is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 12-5 against the spread when expected to lose.
Fairfield's win lifted them to 12-14 while Manhattan's loss dropped them down to 9-15. We'll see if Fairfield can repeat their recent success or if the Jaspers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Stags are a 4.5-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Fairfield and Manhattan both have nine wins in their last 18 games.
- Dec 01, 2022 - Manhattan 56 vs. Fairfield 53
- Feb 27, 2022 - Fairfield 66 vs. Manhattan 62
- Feb 16, 2022 - Manhattan 74 vs. Fairfield 67
- Mar 09, 2021 - Fairfield 59 vs. Manhattan 58
- Mar 05, 2021 - Fairfield 85 vs. Manhattan 67
- Mar 04, 2021 - Manhattan 69 vs. Fairfield 59
- Mar 10, 2020 - Manhattan 61 vs. Fairfield 43
- Mar 06, 2020 - Fairfield 66 vs. Manhattan 50
- Jan 10, 2020 - Fairfield 68 vs. Manhattan 60
- Mar 07, 2019 - Manhattan 57 vs. Fairfield 53
- Feb 24, 2019 - Fairfield 72 vs. Manhattan 59
- Jan 31, 2019 - Manhattan 62 vs. Fairfield 49
- Jan 11, 2018 - Manhattan 59 vs. Fairfield 53
- Dec 30, 2017 - Manhattan 61 vs. Fairfield 58
- Jan 31, 2017 - Fairfield 78 vs. Manhattan 49
- Jan 05, 2017 - Fairfield 97 vs. Manhattan 79
- Feb 07, 2016 - Fairfield 80 vs. Manhattan 70
- Jan 02, 2016 - Manhattan 72 vs. Fairfield 66