Who's Playing

Mount St. Mary's @ Fairfield

Current Records: Mount St. Mary's 8-17; Fairfield 10-14

What to Know

The Fairfield Stags and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers will face off in an MAAC clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Fairfield was just a bucket short of a win on Friday and fell 58-57 to the Rider Broncs.

Meanwhile, Mount St. Mary's came up short against the Siena Saints on Friday, falling 72-65.

The Stags are now 10-14 while Mount St. Mary's sits at 8-17. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Fairfield has only been able to knock down 40.40% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Mount St. Mary's has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 349th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Fairfield won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.