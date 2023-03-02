Who's Playing

Quinnipiac @ Fairfield

Current Records: Quinnipiac 19-10; Fairfield 12-17

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Quinnipiac Bobcats will be on the road. Quinnipiac and the Fairfield Stags will face off in an MAAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was close but no cigar for the Bobcats as they fell 72-70 to the Manhattan Jaspers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Fairfield received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 64-51 to the Canisius Golden Griffins.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Quinnipiac is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 5-14-1 against the spread when favored.

Quinnipiac didn't have too much trouble with Fairfield at home in the teams' previous meeting last month as they won 66-51. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bobcats since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Odds

The Bobcats are a slight 1-point favorite against the Stags, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Quinnipiac have won ten out of their last 15 games against Fairfield.