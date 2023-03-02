Who's Playing
Quinnipiac @ Fairfield
Current Records: Quinnipiac 19-10; Fairfield 12-17
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Quinnipiac Bobcats will be on the road. Quinnipiac and the Fairfield Stags will face off in an MAAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
It was close but no cigar for the Bobcats as they fell 72-70 to the Manhattan Jaspers on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Fairfield received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 64-51 to the Canisius Golden Griffins.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Quinnipiac is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 5-14-1 against the spread when favored.
Quinnipiac didn't have too much trouble with Fairfield at home in the teams' previous meeting last month as they won 66-51. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bobcats since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bobcats are a slight 1-point favorite against the Stags, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Quinnipiac have won ten out of their last 15 games against Fairfield.
- Feb 03, 2023 - Quinnipiac 66 vs. Fairfield 51
- Feb 09, 2022 - Quinnipiac 69 vs. Fairfield 60
- Jan 16, 2022 - Quinnipiac 72 vs. Fairfield 66
- Feb 08, 2021 - Fairfield 77 vs. Quinnipiac 70
- Feb 07, 2021 - Quinnipiac 78 vs. Fairfield 63
- Feb 28, 2020 - Quinnipiac 60 vs. Fairfield 58
- Jan 24, 2020 - Quinnipiac 81 vs. Fairfield 67
- Jan 13, 2019 - Quinnipiac 80 vs. Fairfield 78
- Mar 04, 2018 - Fairfield 74 vs. Quinnipiac 64
- Feb 17, 2018 - Fairfield 102 vs. Quinnipiac 98
- Jan 27, 2018 - Quinnipiac 75 vs. Fairfield 70
- Feb 17, 2017 - Fairfield 89 vs. Quinnipiac 86
- Feb 06, 2017 - Quinnipiac 73 vs. Fairfield 71
- Feb 13, 2016 - Fairfield 84 vs. Quinnipiac 80
- Feb 01, 2016 - Quinnipiac 64 vs. Fairfield 59