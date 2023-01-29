Who's Playing

Rider @ Fairfield

Current Records: Rider 10-9; Fairfield 10-10

What to Know

The Fairfield Stags will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Fairfield and the Rider Broncs will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The Stags won both of their matches against Rider last season (76-65 and 65-59) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Things were close when Fairfield and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers clashed on Thursday, but Fairfield ultimately edged out the opposition 63-60. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, Rider had enough points to win and then some against the Marist Red Foxes on Friday, taking their game 68-52.

Their wins bumped Fairfield to 10-10 and the Broncs to 10-9. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Fairfield have won seven out of their last 13 games against Rider.