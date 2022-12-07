Who's Playing
Sacred Heart @ Fairfield
Current Records: Sacred Heart 5-4; Fairfield 3-6
What to Know
The Fairfield Stags have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Sacred Heart Pioneers at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The Stags should still be riding high after a win, while Sacred Heart will be looking to regain their footing.
The St. Peter's Peacocks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Fairfield proved too difficult a challenge. Fairfield had enough points to win and then some against St. Peter's, taking their matchup 67-55.
Meanwhile, the contest between Sacred Heart and the UMass Lowell River Hawks this past Saturday was not particularly close, with the Pioneers falling 70-59.
Fairfield is now 3-6 while Sacred Heart sits at 5-4. Fairfield is 0-2 after wins this year, and Sacred Heart is 3-0 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Fairfield have won all of the games they've played against Sacred Heart in the last eight years.
- Nov 20, 2021 - Fairfield 71 vs. Sacred Heart 61
- Nov 11, 2016 - Fairfield 85 vs. Sacred Heart 63
- Nov 21, 2015 - Fairfield 83 vs. Sacred Heart 79