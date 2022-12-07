Who's Playing

Sacred Heart @ Fairfield

Current Records: Sacred Heart 5-4; Fairfield 3-6

What to Know

The Fairfield Stags have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Sacred Heart Pioneers at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The Stags should still be riding high after a win, while Sacred Heart will be looking to regain their footing.

The St. Peter's Peacocks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Fairfield proved too difficult a challenge. Fairfield had enough points to win and then some against St. Peter's, taking their matchup 67-55.

Meanwhile, the contest between Sacred Heart and the UMass Lowell River Hawks this past Saturday was not particularly close, with the Pioneers falling 70-59.

Fairfield is now 3-6 while Sacred Heart sits at 5-4. Fairfield is 0-2 after wins this year, and Sacred Heart is 3-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Fairfield have won all of the games they've played against Sacred Heart in the last eight years.