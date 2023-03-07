Who's Playing
St. Peter's @ Fairfield
Regular Season Records: St. Peter's 12-17; Fairfield 13-17
What to Know
The Fairfield Stags and the St. Peter's Peacocks are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 7 at Boardwalk Hall in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney. The game is expected to be a close one, with Fairfield going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.
The Stags were able to grind out a solid win over the Quinnipiac Bobcats last week, winning 92-82.
Meanwhile, St. Peter's escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Siena Saints by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72.
A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Fairfield has only been able to knock down 41.20% percent of their shots, which is the 17th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. St. Peter's has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39% percent of their shots, which is the 361st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Boardwalk Hall -- Atlantic City, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Stags are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Peacocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
St. Peter's have won ten out of their last 18 games against Fairfield.
- Jan 15, 2023 - Fairfield 56 vs. St. Peter's 52
- Dec 03, 2022 - Fairfield 67 vs. St. Peter's 55
- Mar 09, 2022 - St. Peter's 77 vs. Fairfield 63
- Mar 05, 2022 - St. Peter's 57 vs. Fairfield 41
- Feb 18, 2022 - St. Peter's 70 vs. Fairfield 59
- Mar 12, 2021 - Fairfield 52 vs. St. Peter's 47
- Feb 14, 2021 - St. Peter's 66 vs. Fairfield 49
- Feb 13, 2021 - Fairfield 55 vs. St. Peter's 50
- Feb 16, 2020 - St. Peter's 61 vs. Fairfield 44
- Jan 15, 2020 - Fairfield 61 vs. St. Peter's 51
- Mar 03, 2019 - St. Peter's 62 vs. Fairfield 52
- Jan 10, 2019 - Fairfield 60 vs. St. Peter's 57
- Dec 28, 2017 - Fairfield 70 vs. St. Peter's 61
- Feb 19, 2017 - St. Peter's 74 vs. Fairfield 55
- Jan 17, 2017 - St. Peter's 69 vs. Fairfield 55
- Mar 05, 2016 - Fairfield 64 vs. St. Peter's 55
- Feb 27, 2016 - St. Peter's 72 vs. Fairfield 68
- Jan 19, 2016 - St. Peter's 77 vs. Fairfield 71