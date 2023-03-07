Who's Playing

St. Peter's @ Fairfield

Regular Season Records: St. Peter's 12-17; Fairfield 13-17

What to Know

The Fairfield Stags and the St. Peter's Peacocks are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 7 at Boardwalk Hall in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney. The game is expected to be a close one, with Fairfield going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

The Stags were able to grind out a solid win over the Quinnipiac Bobcats last week, winning 92-82.

Meanwhile, St. Peter's escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Siena Saints by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72.

A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Fairfield has only been able to knock down 41.20% percent of their shots, which is the 17th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. St. Peter's has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39% percent of their shots, which is the 361st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Boardwalk Hall -- Atlantic City, New Jersey

Boardwalk Hall -- Atlantic City, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Stags are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Peacocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

St. Peter's have won ten out of their last 18 games against Fairfield.