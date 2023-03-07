Who's Playing

St. Peter's @ Fairfield

Regular Season Records: St. Peter's 12-17; Fairfield 13-17

What to Know

The St. Peter's Peacocks and the Fairfield Stags are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 7 at Boardwalk Hall in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 108 points combined.

St. Peter's escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Siena Saints by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72.

Meanwhile, the Stags netted a 92-82 victory over the Quinnipiac Bobcats this past Thursday.

A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Peacocks have only been able to knock down 39% percent of their shots, which is the 361st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Fairfields have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 41.20% percent of their shots, which is the 17th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Boardwalk Hall -- Atlantic City, New Jersey

Boardwalk Hall -- Atlantic City, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Peter's have won ten out of their last 18 games against Fairfield.