Who's Playing

Manhattan @ Fairleigh Dickinson

Current Records: Manhattan 0-1; Fairleigh Dickinson 1-1

What to Know

The Manhattan Jaspers will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Rothman Center at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights should still be feeling good after a victory, while Manhattan will be looking to regain their footing.

The contest between the Jaspers and the VCU Rams on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Manhattan falling 73-56 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, the Knights took their matchup at home on Wednesday with ease, bagging a 106-66 win over the Mercy College Mavericks.

Manhattan is now 0-1 while Fairleigh Dickinson sits at 1-1. Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Manhattan is stumbling into the game with the 361st most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.5 on average. But Fairleigh Dickinson ranks 33rd in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 12.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Series History

Manhattan won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.