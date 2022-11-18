Who's Playing

SIU-Edwardsville @ Fairleigh Dickinson

Current Records: SIU-Edwardsville 1-2; Fairleigh Dickinson 2-1

What to Know

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights will take on the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Willett Hall. The Knights will be strutting in after a win while SIU-Edwardsville will be stumbling in from a loss.

Fairleigh Dickinson came out on top in a nail-biter against the Manhattan Jaspers on Sunday, sneaking past 77-74.

Meanwhile, SIU-Edwardsville has to be aching after a bruising 105-80 defeat to the Missouri Tigers on Tuesday. One thing holding SIU-Edwardsville back was the mediocre play of Ray'Sean Taylor, who did not have his best game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over nine times en route to a 16-point finish.

Fairleigh Dickinson is expected to lose this next one by 3. If their 2-0 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

The Knights' victory brought them up to 2-1 while the Cougars' loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 1-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Fairleigh Dickinson ranks 27th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 11.3 on average. Less enviably, SIU-Edwardsville has allowed their opponents an average of 9.7 steals per game, the 12th most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia

Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a 3-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.