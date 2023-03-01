Who's Playing

St. Francis (N.Y.) @ Fairleigh Dickinson

Regular Season Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 14-15; Fairleigh Dickinson 17-14

What to Know

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights and the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 1 at Rothman Center in the first round of the Northeast Conference Tourney. Fairleigh Dickinson should still be riding high after a victory, while the Terriers will be looking to right the ship.

St. Francis (N.Y.) is out to make up for these teams' matchup this past Saturday. Fairleigh Dickinson enjoyed a cozy 86-69 win over St. Francis (N.Y.).

A couple stats to keep an eye on: Fairleigh Dickinson has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.40% from the floor on average, which is the 358th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Terriers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.30% percent of their shots, which is the 348th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Francis (N.Y.) have won eight out of their last 15 games against Fairleigh Dickinson.