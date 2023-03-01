Who's Playing
St. Francis (N.Y.) @ Fairleigh Dickinson
Regular Season Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 14-15; Fairleigh Dickinson 17-14
What to Know
The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights and the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 1 at Rothman Center in the first round of the Northeast Conference Tourney. Fairleigh Dickinson should still be riding high after a victory, while the Terriers will be looking to right the ship.
St. Francis (N.Y.) is out to make up for these teams' matchup this past Saturday. Fairleigh Dickinson enjoyed a cozy 86-69 win over St. Francis (N.Y.).
A couple stats to keep an eye on: Fairleigh Dickinson has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.40% from the floor on average, which is the 358th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Terriers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.30% percent of their shots, which is the 348th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey
Series History
St. Francis (N.Y.) have won eight out of their last 15 games against Fairleigh Dickinson.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Fairleigh Dickinson 86 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 69
- Jan 05, 2023 - Fairleigh Dickinson 76 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 57
- Feb 03, 2022 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 81 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 64
- Jan 21, 2022 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 80 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 78
- Feb 17, 2021 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 90 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 87
- Feb 16, 2021 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 83 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 75
- Jan 02, 2020 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 79 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 63
- Feb 09, 2019 - Fairleigh Dickinson 84 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 73
- Jan 24, 2019 - Fairleigh Dickinson 60 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 58
- Feb 17, 2018 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 87 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 74
- Jan 25, 2018 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 76 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 70
- Jan 26, 2017 - Fairleigh Dickinson 79 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 73
- Jan 19, 2017 - Fairleigh Dickinson 57 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 40
- Feb 06, 2016 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 85 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 71
- Jan 02, 2016 - Fairleigh Dickinson 86 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 77