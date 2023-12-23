Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Arizona Wildcats @ FAU Owls

Current Records: Arizona 9-1, FAU 9-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The FAU Owls will take on the Arizona Wildcats in a holiday battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at T-Mobile Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Owls were able to grind out a solid win over the Bonnies, taking the game 64-54. The victory made it back-to-back wins for FAU.

We saw a pretty high 176.5-over/under line set for Arizona's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They came out on top against the Crimson Tide by a score of 87-74 on Wednesday.

Arizona's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Pelle Larsson led the charge by scoring 16 points along with six rebounds and three steals. Another player making a difference was Oumar Ballo, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The Owls have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-2 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their victory bumped their record up to 9-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. FAU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.5 points per game. However, it's not like Arizona (currently ranked second in scoring) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 92.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

FAU is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-1 against the spread).

Odds

FAU is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163.5 points.

