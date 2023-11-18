Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ FAU Owls

Current Records: Bryant 1-3, FAU 2-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Bryant has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the FAU Owls at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Bryant might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up nine turnovers on Thursday.

The point spread may have favored Bryant last Thursday, but the final result did not. The match between the Bulldogs and the Terriers wasn't a total blowout, but with the Bulldogs falling 95-79 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. Bryant has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Bryant struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Boston U. pulled down 12.

Meanwhile, the Owls humbled the Eagles with a 100-57 smackdown. With FAU ahead 51-28 at the half, the game was all but over already.

FAU's win on Tuesday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Vladislav Goldin, who scored 19 points along with 5 rebounds and 1 block. Brandon Weatherspoon was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with 4 rebounds and 1 assist.

With the Bulldogs' loss and the Terriers' victory, both teams now sport identical 1-3 records.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bryant have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like FAU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Bryant came up short against FAU in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 85-74. Can Bryant avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

FAU is a big 22-point favorite against Bryant, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

Series History

FAU won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.