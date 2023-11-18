Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ FAU Owls

Current Records: Bryant 1-3, FAU 2-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Bryant Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the FAU Owls at 6:00 p.m. ET on November 18th at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Bryant might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up nine turnovers on Thursday.

The point spread may have favored Bryant on Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 95-79 bruising from the Terriers. Bryant found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 12 to 2 on offense.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for the Owls at home against the Eagles on Tuesday as the squad secured a 100-57 victory. With FAU ahead 51-28 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead FAU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Vladislav Goldin, who scored 19 points along with 5 rebounds and 1 block. Another player making a difference was Brandon Weatherspoon, who scored 16 points along with 4 rebounds and 1 assist.

With the Bulldogs' defeat and the Terriers' win, both teams now sport identical 1-3 records.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as Bryant and FAU are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Bryant hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.8 points per game. However, it's not like FAU struggles in that department as they've been even better at 87.5 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Bryant came up short against FAU in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 85-74. Can Bryant avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

FAU won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.