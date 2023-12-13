Who's Playing
FIU Panthers @ FAU Owls
Current Records: FIU 3-7, FAU 7-2
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The FAU Owls will be playing at home against the FIU Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. One thing working in FAU's favor is that they have posted big point totals in their last six matches.
The point spread may have favored FAU last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 98-89 to the Fighting Illini. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.
Despite their loss, FAU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Vladislav Goldin, who scored 23 points, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Johnell Davis, who scored 19 points along with 9 rebounds.
Even though they lost, FAU were working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Illinois only posted ten.
Meanwhile, the Panthers strolled past the Sharks with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 74-59.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: FAU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like FIU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 30.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.
FAU didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against FIU in their previous meeting back in January, but they still walked away with a 77-73 win. Does FAU have another victory up their sleeve, or will FIU turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
FAU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against FIU.
- Jan 11, 2023 - FAU 77 vs. FIU 73
- Dec 17, 2022 - FAU 79 vs. FIU 53
- Mar 05, 2022 - FAU 84 vs. FIU 76
- Mar 03, 2022 - FAU 71 vs. FIU 51
- Jan 16, 2021 - FAU 107 vs. FIU 63
- Jan 14, 2021 - FAU 81 vs. FIU 79
- Feb 08, 2020 - FIU 66 vs. FAU 59
- Feb 05, 2020 - FIU 69 vs. FAU 50
- Feb 23, 2019 - FIU 79 vs. FAU 76
- Jan 26, 2019 - FAU 89 vs. FIU 72