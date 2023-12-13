Who's Playing

FIU Panthers @ FAU Owls

Current Records: FIU 3-7, FAU 7-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The FAU Owls will be playing at home against the FIU Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. One thing working in FAU's favor is that they have posted big point totals in their last six matches.

The point spread may have favored FAU last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 98-89 to the Fighting Illini. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Despite their loss, FAU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Vladislav Goldin, who scored 23 points, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Johnell Davis, who scored 19 points along with 9 rebounds.

Even though they lost, FAU were working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Illinois only posted ten.

Meanwhile, the Panthers strolled past the Sharks with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 74-59.

Their wins bumped the Owls to 7-2 and the Fighting Illini to 7-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: FAU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like FIU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 30.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

FAU didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against FIU in their previous meeting back in January, but they still walked away with a 77-73 win. Does FAU have another victory up their sleeve, or will FIU turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

FAU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against FIU.