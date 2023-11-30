Who's Playing

Liberty Flames @ FAU Owls

Current Records: Liberty 6-0, FAU 5-1

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET
Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

After three games on the road, FAU is heading back home. They will take on the Liberty Flames at 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you nail seven more threes than your opponent, a fact FAU proved on Sunday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Hokies 84-50 on the road. The oddsmakers were on FAU's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

FAU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Alijah Martin out in front who scored 17 points along with 8 rebounds. Jalen Gaffney was another key contributor, scoring 9 points along with 6 assists and 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Liberty put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They blew past the Hawks, posting a 99-62 victory at home.

Their wins bumped the Owls to 5-1 and the Hokies to 5-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: FAU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Liberty struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.