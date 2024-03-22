Who's Playing

Northwestern Wildcats @ FAU Owls

Current Records: Northwestern 21-10, FAU 24-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 22, 2024 at 12:15 p.m. ET

Friday, March 22, 2024 at 12:15 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: CBS

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The FAU Owls and the Northwestern Wildcats are set to clash at 12:15 p.m. ET on Friday at Barclays Center in an American Athletic Conference postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

FAU unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 74-73 to the Owls. FAU got off to an early lead (up 12 with 7:42 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The losing side was boosted by Vladislav Goldin, who scored 23 points along with five rebounds and two blocks. He hasn't dropped below 21 points for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Johnell Davis, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds.

FAU struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Northwestern last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 70-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Badgers.

Boo Buie put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points and 3 assists. Less helpful for Northwestern was Brooks Barnhizer's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Owls' defeat dropped their record down to 25-8. As for the Wildcats, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 21-11 record this season.

FAU is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

FAU is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Northwestern, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 141 points.

