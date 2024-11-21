Who's Playing

Okla. State Cowboys @ FAU Owls

Current Records: Okla. State 3-0, FAU 3-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

What to Know

Okla. State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will face off against the FAU Owls at 2:30 p.m. ET at TD Arena. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Okla. State is headed into Thursday's game after beating the impressive 161.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last matchup against S. Illinois. Okla. State walked away with an 85-78 victory over S. Illinois on Thursday.

Abou Ousmane was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 8 for 10 en route to 18 points plus three steals and two blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Brandon Newman, who went 7 for 9 en route to 18 points plus three steals.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but FAU ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Liberty 77-74. The 77-point effort marked the Owls' lowest-scoring match of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

FAU's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Matas Vokietaitis, who went 7 for 9 en route to 17 points plus six rebounds. Niccolo Moretti was another key player, posting 12 points.

Okla. State's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0. As for FAU, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Okla. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.7 points per game. However, it's not like FAU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 96.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.