Who's Playing

Okla. State Cowboys @ FAU Owls

Current Records: Okla. State 3-0, FAU 3-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Okla. State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will face off against the FAU Owls at 2:30 p.m. ET at TD Arena. The Cowboys are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

Okla. State is headed into Thursday's matchup after beating the impressive 161.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against S. Illinois. Okla. State walked away with an 85-78 victory over S. Illinois on Thursday.

Okla. State can attribute much of their success to Abou Ousmane, who went 8 for 10 en route to 18 points plus three steals and two blocks. Another player making a difference was Brandon Newman, who went 7 for 9 en route to 18 points plus three steals.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but FAU ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Liberty 77-74. The 77-point effort marked the Owls' lowest-scoring game of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

FAU got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Matas Vokietaitis out in front who went 7 for 9 en route to 17 points plus six rebounds. Niccolo Moretti was another key player, earning 12 points.

Okla. State pushed their record up to 3-0 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for FAU, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Okla. State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like FAU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

Okla. State is a slight 1-point favorite against FAU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cowboys slightly, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 2.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 162.5 points.

