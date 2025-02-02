Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ FAU Owls

Current Records: South Florida 11-10, FAU 11-10

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

The FAU Owls and the South Florida Bulls will face off in an American Athletic clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. The Owls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.5 points per game this season.

FAU took a loss when they played away from home on Sunday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. Everything went their way against UTSA as FAU made off with a 94-74 victory. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Owls have posted since December 10, 2024.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead FAU to victory, but perhaps none more so than KyKy Tandy, who went 8 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points. Those eight threes gave Tandy a new career-high. Kaleb Glenn was another key player, going 7 for 10 en route to 17 points plus seven rebounds.

FAU was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UTSA only posted 15.

Meanwhile, South Florida beat Rice 69-64 on Tuesday.

South Florida relied on the efforts of Kasen Jennings, who went 5 for 9 en route to 17 points plus two steals, and Quincy Ademokoya, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds. Jennings' performance made up for a slower matchup against East Carolina on Saturday.

FAU now has a winning record of 11-10. As for South Florida, they now also have a winning record of 11-10.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. FAU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.5 points per game. However, it's not like South Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

FAU came up short against South Florida in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 90-86. Will FAU have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

South Florida has won 3 out of their last 4 games against FAU.