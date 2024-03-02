Who's Playing

Tulane Green Wave @ FAU Owls

Current Records: Tulane 13-14, FAU 21-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $67.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the FAU Owls and the Tulane Green Wave are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. The timing is sure in FAU's favor as the team sits on ten straight wins at home while the Green Wave have not had much luck on the away from home, with five straight road losses.

The point spread may have favored FAU last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 78-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers.

Vladislav Goldin put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 22 points along with eight rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted 21 or more points the last three times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Alijah Martin, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Green Wave were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 80-76 to the Mean Green.

Despite the defeat, Tulane had strong showings from Sion James, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds and two steals, and Kevin Cross, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds and five assists.

The Owls' loss dropped their record down to 21-7. As for the Green Wave, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost eight of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-14 record this season.

As for their game on Saturday, FAU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. This contest will be their 24th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 9-14 against the spread).

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: FAU just can't miss this season, having made 48% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Tulane struggles in that department as they've made 48.1% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

FAU is a big 14.5-point favorite against Tulane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 14-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163.5 points.

Series History

FAU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.