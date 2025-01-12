Who's Playing

UAB Blazers @ FAU Owls

Current Records: UAB 9-7, FAU 9-7

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

TV: ESPN2

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the UAB Blazers and the FAU Owls are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. The Blazers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.8 points per game this season.

Last Tuesday, UAB was able to grind out a solid victory over Tulane, taking the game 81-69. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Blazers.

Yaxel Lendeborg was nothing short of spectacular: he dropped a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in assists (eight). Tony Toney was another key player, earning 15 points.

Meanwhile, FAU earned a 75-64 win over Charlotte on Wednesday.

FAU's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tre Carroll, who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Baba Miller, who went 8 for 11 en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds and two blocks.

UAB's win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-7. As for FAU, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 9-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UAB has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like FAU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

UAB came out on top in a nail-biter against FAU in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, sneaking past 76-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for UAB since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UAB has won 6 out of their last 10 games against FAU.