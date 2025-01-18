Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ FDU Knights

Current Records: CCSU 11-6, FDU 6-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bogota Savings Bank Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Bogota Savings Bank Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the CCSU Blue Devils and the FDU Knights are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bogota Savings Bank Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

CCSU is headed into Saturday's matchup hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight losses. They fell just short of LIU by a score of 54-52 on Sunday. The match marked the Blue Devils' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Meanwhile, FDU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 75-71 to St. Francis.

Even though they lost, FDU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

CCSU's defeat dropped their record down to 11-6. As for FDU, their loss dropped their record down to 6-12.

CCSU beat FDU 71-62 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for CCSU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

CCSU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against FDU.