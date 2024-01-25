Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ FDU Knights

Current Records: CCSU 10-8, FDU 9-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Bogota Savings Bank Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Bogota Savings Bank Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

CCSU and FDU are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Northeast battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bogota Savings Bank Center. CCSU is looking to tack on another W to their five-game streak on the road.

On Sunday, CCSU's game was all tied up 32-32 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Sharks by a score of 72-63.

Meanwhile, FDU had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Friday. They walked away with a 76-69 victory over the Skyhawks.

Ansley Almonor was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 24 points along with seven rebounds. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him. Terrence Brown was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with seven rebounds.

The Blue Devils are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 10-8 record this season. As for the Knights, their win bumped their record up to 9-11.

CCSU didn't have too much breathing room in their match against FDU in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 77-73 win. Will CCSU repeat their success, or does FDU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

FDU and CCSU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.