Who's Playing
CCSU Blue Devils @ FDU Knights
Current Records: CCSU 10-8, FDU 9-11
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Bogota Savings Bank Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
CCSU and FDU are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Northeast battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bogota Savings Bank Center. CCSU is looking to tack on another W to their five-game streak on the road.
On Sunday, CCSU's game was all tied up 32-32 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Sharks by a score of 72-63.
Meanwhile, FDU had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Friday. They walked away with a 76-69 victory over the Skyhawks.
Ansley Almonor was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 24 points along with seven rebounds. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him. Terrence Brown was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with seven rebounds.
The Blue Devils are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 10-8 record this season. As for the Knights, their win bumped their record up to 9-11.
CCSU didn't have too much breathing room in their match against FDU in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 77-73 win. Will CCSU repeat their success, or does FDU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
FDU and CCSU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 11, 2023 - CCSU 77 vs. FDU 73
- Jan 14, 2023 - FDU 88 vs. CCSU 80
- Feb 28, 2022 - CCSU 67 vs. FDU 66
- Feb 05, 2022 - CCSU 91 vs. FDU 82
- Jan 30, 2022 - FDU 75 vs. CCSU 55
- Dec 09, 2020 - FDU 79 vs. CCSU 71
- Dec 08, 2020 - CCSU 94 vs. FDU 87
- Feb 18, 2020 - CCSU 76 vs. FDU 75
- Jan 20, 2020 - FDU 83 vs. CCSU 60
- Mar 02, 2019 - FDU 70 vs. CCSU 58