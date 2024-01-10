Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ FDU Knights

Current Records: Chicago State 7-15, FDU 6-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Chicago State Cougars' road trip will continue as they head out to face the FDU Knights at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 10th at Rothman Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Sunday, the Cougars couldn't handle the Miners and fell 74-69.

Meanwhile, FDU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 74-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Dolphins. FDU didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Cougars' loss was their sixth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 7-15. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 58.0 points per game. As for the Knights, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost nine of their last 11 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-9 record this season.

Chicago State will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the two-point underdog. This contest will be their seventh straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 2-3-1 against the spread).

Odds

FDU is a slight 2-point favorite against Chicago State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

