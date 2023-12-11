Who's Playing

Columbia Lions @ FDU Knights

Current Records: Columbia 7-3, FDU 6-5

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After six games on the road, FDU is heading back home. They will take on the Columbia Lions at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, the Knights earned a 76-71 win over the Jaspers.

Meanwhile, the Lions were able to grind out a solid win over the Leopards on Tuesday, taking the game 83-72.

The Knights now have a winning record of 6-5. As for the Lions, their victory bumped their record up to 7-3.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, Columbia is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: FDU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Columbia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Columbia is a slight 2.5-point favorite against FDU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 159 points.

Series History

FDU won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.