Le Moyne Dolphins @ FDU Knights

Current Records: Le Moyne 5-9, FDU 6-9

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

After two games on the road, FDU is heading back home. The FDU Knights and the Le Moyne Dolphins will face off in a Northeast battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rothman Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Thursday, the Knights were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 60-56 to the Warriors.

Even though they lost, FDU were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Merrimack only pulled down five offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins came up short against the Stags on Saturday and fell 78-72. Le Moyne has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Knights have not been sharp recently, as they've lost eight of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-9 record this season. As for the Dolphins, their loss was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 5-9.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: FDU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Le Moyne, though, as they've been averaging only 32.1 rebounds per game. Given FDU's sizeable advantage in that area, Le Moyne will need to find a way to close that gap.