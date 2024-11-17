Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ FDU Knights

Current Records: Manhattan 2-1, FDU 1-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bogota Savings Bank Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Bogota Savings Bank Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

FDU will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Manhattan Jaspers at 2:00 p.m. ET at Bogota Savings Bank Center. The Knights are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.5 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, FDU took a serious blow against Nebraska, falling 86-60. The Knights were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 45-25.

The losing side was boosted by Terrence Brown, who had 23 points along with eight rebounds and three steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (two). Less helpful for FDU was Jo'El Emanuel's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Friday Manhattan sidestepped Fordham for a 78-76 victory. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Jaspers.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Manhattan to victory, but perhaps none more so than Will Sydnor, who went 9 for 14 en route to 24 points plus five rebounds. Sydnor's performance made up for a slower match against Maryland two weeks ago. The team also got some help courtesy of Masiah Gilyard, who almost dropped a double-double on ten points and nine rebounds.

FDU's defeat was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 1-3. As for Manhattan, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

While only Manhattan took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be FDU's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

FDU was able to grind out a solid win over Manhattan when the teams last played back in December of 2023, winning 76-71. Will FDU repeat their success, or does Manhattan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Manhattan is a 3-point favorite against FDU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 155 points.

Series History

FDU has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Manhattan.