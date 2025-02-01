Who's Playing

Current Records: Mercyhurst 10-13, FDU 8-13

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Bogota Savings Bank Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

What to Know

Mercyhurst has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the FDU Knights will face off in a Northeast battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bogota Savings Bank Center. Both come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Mercyhurst is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 135.5, but even that wound up being too high. They managed a 62-58 victory over St. Francis on Thursday.

Meanwhile, FDU entered their tilt with Le Moyne on Thursday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They snuck past the Dolphins with a 78-74 win. The over/under was set at 152.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Mercyhurst's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-13. As for FDU, their win bumped their record up to 8-13.