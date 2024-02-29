Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ FDU Knights

Current Records: Merrimack 18-10, FDU 14-15

FDU will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Merrimack Warriors will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Bogota Savings Bank Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.9% better than the opposition, a fact FDU proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Dolphins by a score of 68-58.

Meanwhile, Merrimack entered their tilt with the Red Flash with eight consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with nine. The Warriors walked away with a 71-60 win over the Red Flash on Thursday.

The Knights are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 14-15 record this season. As for the Warriors, their victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 18-10.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: FDU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Merrimack, though, as they've been averaging only 31.4 rebounds per game. Given FDU's sizable advantage in that area, the Warriors will need to find a way to close that gap.

FDU came up short against the Warriors in their previous matchup back in January, falling 60-56. Will FDU have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Merrimack is a 3-point favorite against FDU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Merrimack has won 7 out of their last 9 games against FDU.