Who's Playing

St. Peter's Peacocks @ FDU Knights

Current Records: St. Peter's 1-1, FDU 2-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The FDU Knights will be playing at home against the St. Peter's Peacocks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rothman Center. FDU might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Saturday.

After soaring to 107 points the game before, FDU faltered in their match. They were dealt a punishing 85-55 loss at the hands of the Pirates. FDU has struggled against Seton Hall recently, as their match on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jameel Morris, who earned 8 points along with 3 steals.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 22 to ten on the offensive boards, a fact St. Peter's proved on Saturday. They claimed a resounding 75-48 win over the Highlanders on the road.

The Knights' loss dropped their record down to 2-1. As for the Peacocks, the victory got them back to even at 1-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: FDU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like St. Peter's struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

FDU came up short against St. Peter's in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 77-63. Will FDU have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

St. Peter's has won 4 out of their last 6 games against FDU.