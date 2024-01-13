Who's Playing

Stonehill College Skyhawks @ FDU Knights

Current Records: Stonehill College 2-15, FDU 6-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

FDU is on a four-game streak of home losses, Stonehill College a 14-game streak of away losses (dating back to last season), but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in a Northeast battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rothman Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

On Wednesday, the Knights were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 75-74 to the Cougars.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 15 to 5 on offense, a fact Stonehill College found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 73-68 to the Sharks.

The Knights have been struggling recently, as they've lost ten of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-11 record this season. As for the Skyhawks, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-15.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: FDU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.9 points per game. It's a different story for Stonehill College, though, as they've been averaging only 63.1 points per game. The only thing between FDU and another offensive beatdown is Stonehill College. Will they be able to keep them contained?

FDU came up short against Stonehill College in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 70-59. Can FDU avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

FDU and Stonehill College both have 1 win in their last 2 games.