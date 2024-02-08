Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ FDU Knights

Current Records: Wagner 10-11, FDU 11-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Wagner Seahawks and the FDU Knights are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 8th at Bogota Savings Bank Center. Coming off a loss in a game Wagner was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, the Seahawks couldn't handle the Skyhawks and fell 71-61.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact FDU proved on Thursday. They walked away with an 82-75 victory over the Sharks. The victory made it back-to-back wins for FDU.

The Seahawks' loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 10-11. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.3 points per game. As for the Knights, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-12 record this season.

Wagner ended up a good deal behind the Knights in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, losing 66-48. Can Wagner avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

FDU is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Wagner, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

FDU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wagner.