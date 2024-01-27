Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: Austin Peay 10-11, FGCU 8-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the FGCU Eagles and the Austin Peay Governors are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Alico Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact FGCU found out the hard way on Thursday. They were completely outmatched by the Bisons at home and fell 98-72.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay's game on Thursday was all tied up 34-34 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 83-82 to the Hatters. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Even though they lost, Austin Peay were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Eagles have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-13 record this season. As for the Governors, they bumped their record down to 10-11 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

FGCU strolled past Austin Peay in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a score of 89-71. Will FGCU repeat their success, or does Austin Peay have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

FGCU and Austin Peay both have 1 win in their last 2 games.