Who's Playing

Ave Maria Gyrenes @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: Ave Maria 0-0, FGCU 0-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The FGCU Eagles will host the Ave Maria Gyrenes to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 10th at Alico Arena.

Friday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Ave Maria were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 31 rebounds per game. However, it's not like FGCU struggles in that department as they've been even better at 33 per game.

Looking back to last season, Ave Maria finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, FGCU also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 17-14.

Ave Maria was pulverized by FGCU 105-61 when the teams last played back in November of 2022. Can Ave Maria avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

FGCU has won all of the games they've played against Ave Maria in the last 8 years.