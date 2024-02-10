Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: Bellarmine 6-19, FGCU 10-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Bellarmine is 5-0 against the Eagles since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Alico Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Wednesday, the Knights couldn't handle the Hatters and fell 84-77. Bellarmine has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Bellarmine struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-4) when they can't control their own glass like that.

Meanwhile, FGCU pushed their score all the way to 82 on Wednesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 90-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Colonels.

The Knights have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 12 of their last 14 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-19 record this season. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 10-15.

Everything went Bellarmine's way against the Eagles in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 as the Knights made off with a 61-41 victory. With Bellarmine ahead 40-21 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Series History

Bellarmine has won all of the games they've played against FGCU in the last 3 years.