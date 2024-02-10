Who's Playing
Bellarmine Knights @ FGCU Eagles
Current Records: Bellarmine 6-19, FGCU 10-15
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
Bellarmine is 5-0 against the Eagles since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Alico Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
On Wednesday, the Knights couldn't handle the Hatters and fell 84-77. Bellarmine has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Bellarmine struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-4) when they can't control their own glass like that.
Meanwhile, FGCU pushed their score all the way to 82 on Wednesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 90-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Colonels.
The Knights have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 12 of their last 14 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-19 record this season. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 10-15.
Everything went Bellarmine's way against the Eagles in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 as the Knights made off with a 61-41 victory. With Bellarmine ahead 40-21 at the half, the contest was all but over already.
Series History
Bellarmine has won all of the games they've played against FGCU in the last 3 years.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Bellarmine 61 vs. FGCU 41
- Mar 03, 2022 - Bellarmine 81 vs. FGCU 68
- Jan 29, 2022 - Bellarmine 74 vs. FGCU 63
- Jan 16, 2021 - Bellarmine 80 vs. FGCU 63
- Jan 15, 2021 - Bellarmine 74 vs. FGCU 60