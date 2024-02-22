Who's Playing

Kennesaw State Owls @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: Kennesaw State 14-13, FGCU 11-16

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Kennesaw State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the FGCU Eagles will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alico Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Kennesaw State last Friday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 82-81 to the Ospreys. Kennesaw State found out winning isn't easy when you nail eight fewer threes than your opponent.

Meanwhile, the Eagles were just a bucket shy of victory on Saturday and fell 61-60 to the Hatters.

The Owls have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-13 record this season. As for the Eagles, they dropped their record down to 11-16 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Kennesaw State skirted past the Eagles 78-75 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kennesaw State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

FGCU and Kennesaw State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.