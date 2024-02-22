Who's Playing
Kennesaw State Owls @ FGCU Eagles
Current Records: Kennesaw State 14-13, FGCU 11-16
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Kennesaw State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the FGCU Eagles will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alico Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
The point spread may have favored Kennesaw State last Friday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 82-81 to the Ospreys. Kennesaw State found out winning isn't easy when you nail eight fewer threes than your opponent.
Meanwhile, the Eagles were just a bucket shy of victory on Saturday and fell 61-60 to the Hatters.
The Owls have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-13 record this season. As for the Eagles, they dropped their record down to 11-16 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.
Kennesaw State skirted past the Eagles 78-75 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kennesaw State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
FGCU and Kennesaw State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 12, 2024 - Kennesaw State 78 vs. FGCU 75
- Jan 21, 2023 - Kennesaw State 65 vs. FGCU 63
- Feb 16, 2022 - FGCU 82 vs. Kennesaw State 76
- Jan 13, 2022 - Kennesaw State 77 vs. FGCU 53
- Feb 26, 2021 - Kennesaw State 80 vs. FGCU 63
- Feb 13, 2020 - FGCU 70 vs. Kennesaw State 58
- Jan 16, 2020 - FGCU 73 vs. Kennesaw State 51
- Feb 23, 2019 - FGCU 78 vs. Kennesaw State 56
- Jan 19, 2019 - FGCU 72 vs. Kennesaw State 59
- Feb 15, 2018 - Kennesaw State 97 vs. FGCU 93