Halftime Report
Lipscomb is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 40-34 lead against FGCU.
If Lipscomb keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-8 in no time. On the other hand, FGCU will have to make due with an 8-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Lipscomb Bisons @ FGCU Eagles
Current Records: Lipscomb 12-8, FGCU 8-12
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
What to Know
Lipscomb has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Lipscomb Bisons and the FGCU Eagles will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alico Arena. Lipscomb is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.
Last Saturday, the Bisons earned a 88-79 win over the Lions.
Meanwhile, FGCU had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They were the clear victor by a 80-56 margin over the Hatters. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20.2% better than the opposition, as FGCU's was.
The Bisons have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season. As for the Eagles, their win bumped their record up to 8-12.
Lipscomb beat FGCU 73-64 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Does Lipscomb have another victory up their sleeve, or will FGCU turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Lipscomb is a slight 2-point favorite against FGCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bisons as a 2.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 147.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
FGCU and Lipscomb both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 22, 2023 - Lipscomb 73 vs. FGCU 64
- Feb 05, 2022 - FGCU 77 vs. Lipscomb 68
- Mar 04, 2021 - FGCU 72 vs. Lipscomb 60
- Jan 23, 2021 - Lipscomb 71 vs. FGCU 56
- Jan 22, 2021 - FGCU 79 vs. Lipscomb 69
- Mar 03, 2020 - Lipscomb 68 vs. FGCU 63
- Feb 15, 2020 - Lipscomb 64 vs. FGCU 54
- Jan 04, 2020 - FGCU 68 vs. Lipscomb 61
- Feb 20, 2019 - FGCU 67 vs. Lipscomb 61
- Jan 24, 2019 - Lipscomb 89 vs. FGCU 81