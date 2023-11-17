Who's Playing

Missouri State Bears @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: Missouri State 1-1, FGCU 1-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The FGCU Eagles will face off against the Missouri State Bears at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. FGCU might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up nine turnovers on Monday.

On Monday, the Eagles came up short against the Panthers and fell 86-74.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Isaiah Thompson, who earned 13 points.

Meanwhile, the Bears strolled past the Golden Eagles with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 84-69.

Alston Mason was the offensive standout of the match as he earned 28 points along with 9 rebounds. Donovan Clay was another key contributor, earning 17 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Eagles now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Bears, the victory got them back to even at 1-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: FGCU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Missouri State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.