Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: N. Alabama 10-5, FGCU 6-9

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Alabama and FGCU are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alico Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Saturday, N. Alabama made easy work of Eastern Kentucky and carried off an 88-67 victory. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-29.

N. Alabama smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, FGCU scored the most points they've had all season on Saturday, but it wasn't enough. They fell 92-83 to Queens. The Eagles didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

N. Alabama's win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-5. As for FGCU, they moved to 6-9 with that defeat, which also ended their three-game winning streak.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: N. Alabama has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for FGCU, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9. Given N. Alabama's sizable advantage in that area, FGCU will need to find a way to close that gap.

N. Alabama won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, slipping by FGCU 70-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Alabama since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

FGCU is a slight 1.5-point favorite against N. Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144 points.

Series History

FGCU and N. Alabama both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.