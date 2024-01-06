Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: North Florida 7-9, FGCU 7-9

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

What to Know

The FGCU Eagles will stay at home for another game and welcome the North Florida Ospreys at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Alico Arena. FGCU might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 20 turnovers on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Eagles were able to grind out a solid victory over the Dolphins, taking the game 80-70.

Meanwhile, North Florida's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight loss. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 75-74 to the Hatters.

The Eagles pushed their record up to 7-9 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.3 points per game. As for the Ospreys, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-9.

FGCU came out on top in a nail-biter against North Florida when the teams last played back in February of 2023, sneaking past 68-66. Does FGCU have another victory up their sleeve, or will North Florida turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

FGCU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against North Florida.