Who's Playing
Stetson Hatters @ FGCU Eagles
Current Records: Stetson 11-8, FGCU 7-12
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida
What to Know
Stetson and FGCU are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alico Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
The point spread may have favored Stetson on Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 77-70 to the Cougars. It was the first time this season that Stetson let down their fans at home.
Meanwhile, FGCU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They might be feeling deja-vu: they lost 78-75 to the Owls, which was the same score (and result) they got the week prior.
The Hatters' defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-8. As for the Eagles, they bumped their record down to 7-12 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road.
Stetson didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against FGCU in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 88-84 win. Will Stetson repeat their success, or does FGCU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
FGCU and Stetson both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 18, 2023 - Stetson 88 vs. FGCU 84
- Feb 15, 2023 - Stetson 75 vs. FGCU 72
- Feb 12, 2022 - FGCU 89 vs. Stetson 82
- Jan 18, 2022 - FGCU 93 vs. Stetson 91
- Jan 30, 2021 - Stetson 77 vs. FGCU 66
- Jan 29, 2021 - FGCU 64 vs. Stetson 63
- Feb 06, 2020 - Stetson 65 vs. FGCU 62
- Jan 11, 2020 - FGCU 66 vs. Stetson 62
- Feb 16, 2019 - Stetson 67 vs. FGCU 55
- Jan 21, 2019 - FGCU 87 vs. Stetson 65