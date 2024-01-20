Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: Stetson 11-8, FGCU 7-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Stetson and FGCU are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alico Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Stetson on Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 77-70 to the Cougars. It was the first time this season that Stetson let down their fans at home.

Meanwhile, FGCU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They might be feeling deja-vu: they lost 78-75 to the Owls, which was the same score (and result) they got the week prior.

The Hatters' defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-8. As for the Eagles, they bumped their record down to 7-12 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road.

Stetson didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against FGCU in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 88-84 win. Will Stetson repeat their success, or does FGCU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

FGCU and Stetson both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.