Halftime Report

This game looks nothing like the tight 61-60 margin from FGCU's win over Stetson in their previous head-to-head back in February of 2024. FGCU has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Stetson 42-23.

FGCU came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: Stetson 7-15, FGCU 12-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Stetson and FGCU are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. The Stetson Hatters will be staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the FGCU Eagles at 1:00 p.m. ET at Alico Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Stetson fought the good fight in their overtime match against North Florida on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 101-100 to the Ospreys. The Hatters' loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Even though they lost, Stetson smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Jacksonville typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday FGCU proved too difficult a challenge. They secured an 83-79 W over the Dolphins.

Stetson's defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 7-15. As for FGCU, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a massive bump to their 12-10 record this season.

Stetson is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Stetson won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, slipping by FGCU 61-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for Stetson since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

FGCU is a big 13.5-point favorite against Stetson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

FGCU and Stetson both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.