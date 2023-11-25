Who's Playing

UNCW Seahawks @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: UNCW 4-1, FGCU 1-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

What to Know

After four games on the road, FGCU is heading back home. They will take on the UNCW Seahawks at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Monday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Eagles had to settle for a 69-66 loss against the Spartans.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, UNCW's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They took a serious blow against the Mountaineers, falling 86-56. The low total for UNCW limited their streak of high-flying scores to four in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, UNCW struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as App. State racked up 21.

The losses dropped the Eagles to 1-5 and the Spartans to 4-2.

In addition to losing their last games, UNCW and FGCU failed to cover the spread. As for their next game, FGCU is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: FGCU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UNCW struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

FGCU is a slight 1.5-point favorite against UNCW, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

