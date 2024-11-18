Who's Playing

Howard Bison @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: Howard 2-2, FIU 1-2

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

What to Know

The FIU Panthers will face off against the Howard Bison at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

FIU took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Thursday. They claimed a resounding 110-55 victory over Florida National. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-25.

FIU was working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Howard ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They secured an 88-84 W over Tennessee State. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bison.

FIU made their fans wait, but they earned their first win of the season to make their record 1-2. As for Howard, the win got them back to even at 2-2.

FIU came up short against Howard in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, falling 71-59. Will FIU have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Howard won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.