Who's Playing

Liberty Flames @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: Liberty 16-10, FIU 8-18

How To Watch

What to Know

FIU will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Liberty Flames will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

FIU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 75-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. FIU has not had much luck with the Bulldogs recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Liberty's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 83-73 to the Bearkats. Liberty didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Panthers' defeat was their eighth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 8-18. As for the Flames, their loss dropped their record down to 16-10.

FIU came up short against the Flames when the teams last played back in January, falling 78-69. Will FIU have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Liberty is a big 7.5-point favorite against FIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Flames slightly, as the game opened with the Flames as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 142 points.

Series History

Liberty won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.