Who's Playing

Liberty Flames @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: Liberty 16-10, FIU 8-18

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Liberty Flames and the FIU Panthers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Liberty unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 83-73 to the Bearkats. Liberty didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, FIU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They took a 75-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. FIU has struggled against the Bulldogs recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Flames' loss dropped their record down to 16-10. As for the Panthers, they dropped their record down to 8-18 with that defeat, which was their eighth straight on the road.

Liberty was able to grind out a solid win over the Panthers in their previous matchup back in January, winning 78-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Liberty since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Liberty won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.