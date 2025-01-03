Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in February of 2024 was close, and so far it looks like that's how FIU and Middle Tennessee will finish this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but FIU leads 35-32 over Middle Tennessee.

FIU came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 9-4, FIU 6-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

FIU will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The game will give the Panthers their first taste of in-conferenceaction this season.

Last Monday, FIU earned an 80-66 win over Utah Tech. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Panthers.

FIU got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Asim Jones out in front who went 5 for 9 en route to 14 points plus seven assists and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Travis Gray, who went 6 for 9 en route to 15 points plus five rebounds and three steals.

Middle Tennessee's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They took a hard 82-64 fall against Tennessee last Monday. The match marked the Blue Raiders' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Camryn Weston put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 24 points plus four steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Lipscomb two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround.

Middle Tennessee struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January of 2024.

FIU's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-7. As for Middle Tennessee, their loss dropped their record down to 9-4.

While only FIU took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, Middle Tennessee is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

FIU couldn't quite finish off Middle Tennessee in their previous meeting back in February of 2024 and fell 68-66. Can FIU avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Middle Tennessee is a 3.5-point favorite against FIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Raiders as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Middle Tennessee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against FIU.